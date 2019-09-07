Man sexually abuses woman who fell asleep inside Times Square subway station

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the man who sexually abused a sleeping woman inside a subway station in Times Square, Manhattan.

Police said the 23-year-old victim was asleep inside the Times Square - 42nd Street station around 4:50 a.m. Thursday when the man approached and sexually abused her, forcing her to wake up.

The man then fled in an unknown direction.

Police described the attacker as a black man who was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and black sweatpants with yellow stripes.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

