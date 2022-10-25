Video shows suspects after 70-year-old shot by stray bullet in Brooklyn

Two women, apparent unintended targets, were shot Tuesday in separate incidents. Janice Yu has new information on each case.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released surveillance video of two men wanted in connection with the shooting of a 70-year-old woman.

It happened at around 2:10 p.m. Monday as the victim walked out of a Super Foodtown store.

Two men were arguing in front of 1443 Fulton Street when one opened fire, hitting the woman in the left thigh.

The suspect fled on a blue moped heading northbound on Tompkins Avenue.

The 70-year-old, who was not the intended target, was taken an area hospital and is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the two men seen in the surveillance video.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

