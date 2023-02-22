Woman shot, critically injured, after intervening in neighbor's dispute in East Harlem

A 41-year-old woman was shot and critically injured after allegedly intervening in a domestic dispute with her neighbors in East Harlem. Kemberly Richardson has details.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 41-year-old woman was shot and critically injured after allegedly intervening in a domestic dispute with her neighbors in East Harlem.

It happened on East 135th Street at around 6:30 a.m.

The alleged 35-year-old gunman was in an apparent domestic dispute with his girlfriend when his neighbors intervened.

The suspect then pulled a gun and opened fire, hitting the neighbor four times, in her left eye, back, abdomen, and buttocks. She's listed in critical condition at Harlem Hospital.

A 9mm shell casing was recovered in the hallway of the apartment building.

The gunman, who has a criminal history, ran off from the scene. Police believe he is still armed.

The suspect's girlfriend was not injured. There were also children in both apartments at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt.

