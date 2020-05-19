Woman shot in head while sitting in car in Long Island City

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A 21-year-old woman is in the hospital after being shot while sitting in her car in Queens.It happened at 40th Avenue and 10th Street in Long Island City just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.She was sitting behind the wheel when she was grazed in the head by a bullet.The woman is expected to survive.So far, no arrests have been made.----------