LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A 21-year-old woman is in the hospital after being shot while sitting in her car in Queens.
It happened at 40th Avenue and 10th Street in Long Island City just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
She was sitting behind the wheel when she was grazed in the head by a bullet.
The woman is expected to survive.
So far, no arrests have been made.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Woman shot in head while sitting in car in Long Island City
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More