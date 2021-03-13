NYPD search for suspect who pushed woman onto subway tracks in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10413375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The incident happened at around 4 Saturday morning on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The violence in New York City subways continues as police search for a man who pushed a woman onto the tracks.Authorities released photos of the man they want to talk to.The 25-year-old woman was shoved onto the northbound number 2 train tracks at the 96th Street Station on the Upper West Side at 5 a.m. Friday.The two exchanged words before the woman was pushed, according to officials.Police say she was then able to pull herself back onto the platform.The victim refused any medical attention.----------