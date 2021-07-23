Woman struck over the head with kitchen pot, has walker stolen in Upper Manhattan

Police said the 61-year-old woman was at the corner of 8th Avenue and West 151 Street in Upper Manhattan around 10:18 p.m. when she got into a verbal dispute with three women and a man.
It turned physical from there and the woman was kicked and punched and then struck over the head with a kitchen pot.
The suspects stole her bag with cash and credit cards inside and took off with her walker.
The woman was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem.
Police are now searching for the women and man.
