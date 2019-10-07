Woman thrown to ground, punched and robbed in the Bronx

MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- New video shows a thief running away after a violent mugging in the Bronx.It happened on July 17 on Hawkstone Street in Mount Eden just after 5 a.m.The 34-year-old woman was walking when the attacker suddenly threw her to the ground, punched her in the face, grabbed her purse and ran off.She suffered minor injuries in the attack.Police are still searching for the robber.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------