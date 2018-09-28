Woman trapped on top of car during dramatic water rescue

CeFaan Kim has more on the dramatic rescue in Blooming Grove.

BLOOMING GROVE, New York (WABC) --
It was a dramatic scene on Friday in a river in Orange County. A woman was on top of a car waiting for rescuers to help her after her car ended up in water in Blooming Grove.

Officials say she lost control and careened into the rain-swollen creek.

Tuthill Road in the town of Blooming Grove was slick from rain.

"It was called in by a passing motorist who saw the car in the water," says Washingtonville Fire Chief Gary Hearn.

The woman was the only person in the car. She is expected to be okay.

