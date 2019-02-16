Woman videotaped in violent Wildwood beach arrest accepts plea deal

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman whose violent arrest at a New Jersey beach over Memorial Day weekend last year was captured on video has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey --
A Philadelphia woman whose violent arrest at a New Jersey beach over Memorial Day weekend last year was captured on video has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Emily Weinman faced numerous charges stemming from the confrontation, including assaulting a police officer.

She pleaded guilty Friday in a plea deal with Cape May County prosecutors that called for her to serve a year of probation. She also will be barred from Wildwood and its beaches during that time.

The beach confrontation began when Weinman repeatedly refused to give Wildwood officers her name when they questioned her about the presence of alcohol on the beach. A video shot by a nearby beachgoer showed an officer punching her twice in the head as she lies on the sand, her legs flailing.

The officers involved were cleared of wrongdoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestCape May CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sources: Man questioned in connection with robbery that led to NYPD detective's death
Tourist found after missing while watching street performance in NYC
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Police: 2 persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case released without charges
Burglar trying to make getaway mistakes police car for Lyft
Woman slashed or stabbed in head in Lower Manhattan
NYPD: Woman fatally stabs 70-year-old man inside bodega
55-year-old man dies after 12-story fall out apartment window
Show More
Gucci to increase diversity hiring following blackface uproar
Husband accidentally runs over wife, killing her
Brooklyn Diocese lists 108 priests accused of sex abuse
Dog's mouth, paws bound with duct tape
Police: NJ burglar trying to escape mistakenly gets into cop car
More News