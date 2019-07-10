Woman wanted in bias hardhat attack on Bronx subway against other woman

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the woman behind a bias crime on a subway train in the Bronx.Police say the woman was arguing with a 54-year-old woman on board a train at the Pelham Park Subway Station Tuesday, when the rider grabbed the victim's hardhat and hit her in the face.The rider was reportedly making anti-Hispanic statements during the attack.The victim was treated at Einstein Hospital for minor injuries.The person wanted for questioning is described as a black woman with a camouflage scarf, burgundy hair and all black clothing.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------