Woman who died while on cruise fell 14 stories to her death

The FBI is investigating the death of a woman on a cruise ship.

Authorities say the woman who died on board a cruise ship fell off a 14th-story balcony to her death.

An investigation is now underway to determine if she was pushed over the railing.

The FBI is leading the investigation after the Princess Cruises ship returned to Fort Lauderdale Saturday.

According to local news in Aruba, the woman fell after arguing with a man and landed on a lifeboat.

Investigators would only identify her as a 52-year-old woman who was on a vacation with her husband.

They say he is not a suspect in her death.

The Royal Princess departed Nov. 9 from Port Everglades on a 7-day Southern Caribbean cruise.

