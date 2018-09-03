Texas woman with baby in backseat leads police on 100 mph chase

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was arrested after police said she was speeding on a Texas road with a child in the backseat. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

By
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas --
A woman in Texas is facing a list of charges, including child endangerment, after a high-speed chase.

Authorities say a video shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday shows Caitlyn Rodriguez, 29, weaving in and out of traffic on a Texas highway at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Rodriguez allegedly sped off from an officer after she was pulled over for a traffic violation, WKEN reports.

Officials said an infant was in the backseat of the of Mercedes during the incident. Luckily, the child was not hurt.

Officers deployed spike strips, and eventually, the chase ended in a crash. Police say Rodriguez then grabbed a car seat and made a run for it.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with evading arrest, endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities said she ran because of warrants for her arrest.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasechild endangermentpolice chaseu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
15-year-old girl dies after 5-story fall from fire escape
Son of aide to Brooklyn borough president fatally shot
Woman wins more than $2 million at the Borgata casino
2-year-old missing after he and mom got ride with stranger
Connecticut officer killed while breaking up bar fight in SC
Police find 4 shot, 2 fatally, inside BMW in Paterson
Tight security as crowds gather for J'ouvert, parade
1 US service member killed, 1 wounded in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan
Show More
Tropical Storm Gordon lashes South Florida
Serial burglary suspect arrested in Manhattan
Co-workers discover they are actually father and son
Woman accused of poisoning husband with eye drops
AccuWeather Alert: Labor Day Heat Advisories
More News