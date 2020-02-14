Family says New Jersey woman with cerebral palsy severely burned by nurse

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A family from New Jersey is demanding answers after a woman with cerebral palsy was severely burned while in the care of a nurse.The family says 21-year-old Maeylines Quinones suffered serious burns after she was placed in scalding hot water by her nurse.The incident happened back on Oct. 10, 2019, when Quinones was in the care of Veronica Sandoval, a nurse who works for Bayada Pediatrics.Quinones has spent her life in a wheelchair, depending on the care of her family and health care professionals.According to officials, Sandoval was using a hoisting device to give the young woman a shower.It is believed that the nurse let the water reach a scalding temperature and left Quinones to suffer, resulting in burns on her backside and private areas.Quinones' mother Vanessa Quinones came home that night and realized her daughter, who is unable to speak, had a rapid heart rate.Her mother rushed her to the hospital, where Maeyline was examined and the horrific burns were discovered."It's painful, my daughter had to suffer that," Quinones said. "I have to look at it daily as I change her diaper."The family is now suing Bayada and the nurse, who is charged with endangering another person."I don't know how anybody could do that to any child," Vanessa Quinones said.Bayada released the following statement:"At Bayada Home Health Care, the safety of our clients is our highest priority. Our nurses have provided care for this client for more than four years, and they remain fully committed to ensuring she has all the necessary care required to make a full recovery and to remain in the comfort and safety of home. We continue to have the privilege of serving this client, and we are grateful to her and her family for their trust in our care."----------