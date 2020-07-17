BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man and a woman who attacked two women inside a Bronx restaurant.
It started when the woman got into an argument with two other women inside Happy Land Buffet Restaurant Thursday afternoon.
Police say that woman punched one of the victims, then left.
That's when the male suspect - captured on surveillance video - arrived and started throwing punches, hitting both women in the face.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down both suspects.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Video shows two women punched in Bronx restaurant
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More