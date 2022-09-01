2 people found dead after police standoff in New Jersey

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A large police response took place in Woodbridge, New Jersey after reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Woodbridge Police responded just after 4:30 p.m. to Soren Street after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive woman laying in front of a lawn.
Police determined that two people were dead at the scene.
So far, the incident is being investigated as a murder suicide.
Authorities say there is no current threat to the public.
