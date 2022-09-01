2 people found dead after police standoff in New Jersey

Shannon Sohn in News Copter 7 was over a large police presence in Woodbridge, New Jersey after reports of a shooting and a standoff.

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A large police response took place in Woodbridge, New Jersey after reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Woodbridge Police responded just after 4:30 p.m. to Soren Street after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive woman laying in front of a lawn.

Police determined that two people were dead at the scene.

So far, the incident is being investigated as a murder suicide.

Authorities say there is no current threat to the public.

