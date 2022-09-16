2 teens break into New Jersey home, lead officers on dangerous chase: Police

Officers are searching for the teens suspected of the crimes in Woodcliff Lake.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for two teenagers who broke into a home and led police on a dangerous chase in a stolen car.

Ring camera video shows the teens throwing a large rock through a sliding glass door at a house in Woodcliff Lake around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, causing it to shatter.

Police say they fled the scene in a 2019 Alfa Romero Stelvio that was previously stolen.

The first officer arrived on the scene in minutes and pursued the suspects, but authorities said the teens sped head on towards a second responding officer's vehicle, prompting him to swerve out of the way.

Soon after, Woodcliff Lakes officers suspended the chase due to safety concerns, as did a police vehicle from another jurisdiction.

The stolen car was later found abandoned in Newark.

It was the second time that the same home was broken into in the past three weeks.

Police believe the suspects are between 13 and 16 years old, and they are asking anyone with information to contact authorities.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

