At least 3 injured in apartment fire in Woodside, Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Three people were hurt in an apartment building fire in Queens.

Citizen app video shows an orange glow above the building along 63rd Street. Flames can be seen shooting from the roof.

Officials say the fire started in the attic just after 3:15 a.m. Monday.

At least two of the people hurt in the fire sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.