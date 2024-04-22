  • Watch Now
At least 3 injured in apartment fire in Woodside, Queens

WABC logo
Monday, April 22, 2024
3 people injured in fire in Woodside, Queens
The flames broke out early Monday morning.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Three people were hurt in an apartment building fire in Queens.

Citizen app video shows an orange glow above the building along 63rd Street. Flames can be seen shooting from the roof.

Officials say the fire started in the attic just after 3:15 a.m. Monday.

At least two of the people hurt in the fire sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

