Worker on garbage truck finds man's body on side of Long Island road

WYANDANCH, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are investigating the death of a man who was found on the side of a road Thursday morning.
Suffolk County police say a worker on a garbage truck found the body around 7:15 a.m. on Spruce Street, just south of Jefferson Avenue, in Wyandanch.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of death is unknown, and homicide detectives are continuing their investigation.
