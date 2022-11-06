Bartenders from 65 countries come together for 69th World Cocktail Championships in Cuba

The best bartenders in the world are coming together in Cuba, for the first time since the pandemic.

The World Cocktail Championships kicked off in the resort town of Varadero. Tournament events began on Friday, with Cuban music and a parade of flags of the participating nations.

During the competition, mixologists have to create drinks from rum, bitters and other spirits.

Organizers say it's a joy to be able to share their craft.

"It is very, very important for us. This is the only opportunity to put together 65 countries of people who speak different languages but share the same passion for the bar world," President of the International Bartenders Association Giorgio Fada said.

This is the 69th time the event is being held and it's organized by the International Bartenders Association. The events will go on through Wednesday.

