Pregnant woman attacked by man with wrench in the Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who brutally attacked a pregnant woman in the Bronx.It happened on Monday, June 6 at 5:20 p.m. on Grand Concourse.The man hit the 26-year-old pregnant woman in the head with a wrench multiple times.She suffered a severe cut to her head and was taken by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.The attacker got away in a silver BMW. Police are investigating the motive behind the attack.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.