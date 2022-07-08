Pregnant woman attacked by man with wrench in the Bronx

It happened on Monday, June 6 at 5:20 p.m. on Grand Concourse.
The man hit the 26-year-old pregnant woman in the head with a wrench multiple times.
She suffered a severe cut to her head and was taken by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.
The attacker got away in a silver BMW. Police are investigating the motive behind the attack.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
