Pregnant woman attacked by man with wrench in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who brutally attacked a pregnant woman in the Bronx.

It happened on Monday, June 6 at 5:20 p.m. on Grand Concourse.

The man hit the 26-year-old pregnant woman in the head with a wrench multiple times.



She suffered a severe cut to her head and was taken by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The attacker got away in a silver BMW. Police are investigating the motive behind the attack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

