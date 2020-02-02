award shows

'Parasite,' 'Jojo Rabbit' win top Writers Guild Awards

"Parasite" and "Jojo Rabbit" won top Writers Guild Awards for best original screenplay and best adapted screenplay, respectively.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- "Parasite" has continued its march through Hollywood's awards season by winning the best original screenplay honor at Saturday's Writers Guild Awards.

The Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit" took home the best adapted screenplay honor.

The Writers Guild Awards were roughly a week before the Academy Awards, where both films will compete in the best picture category.

RELATED: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations

The "Parasite" win went to Bong Joon Ho, who is also the film's director and Han Jin Won. Taika Waititi won for "Jojo Rabbit," a film he also directed and starred in.

HBO swept the top television awards, winning the drama category for "Succession," the comedy category for "Barry" and the best new series honor of "Watchmen."

The premium cable network's limited series also won the original long form prize, while FX's "Fosse/Verdon" won the adapted long form award.

Saturday's awards were handed out in concurrent ceremonies in New York and Beverly Hills, California.

RELATED: Everything we know about the 2020 Oscars

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeverly hillslos angelesaward showsoscarsacademy awardsmovie newsaward
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AWARD SHOWS
Platino Nominees announced
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscars win for 'Dear Basketball'
Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Hudgens flourish at Oscar after-party
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars 2020 acceptance speech
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News