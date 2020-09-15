At least 2 dead in head-on crash on Southern State Parkway in Nassau County

OYSTER BAY, Nassau County (WABC) -- At least two people were killed in a wrong-way head-on crash on the Southern State Parkway early Tuesday morning.The crash involved three vehicles and a motorcycle and caused at least two of the vehicles to catch fire.It happened eastbound near exit 29 in Oyster Bay around 5:10 a.m.All lanes are closed from exit 27 to exit 30.The cause of the collision is under investigation and the State Police is asking for anyone with information to call (631) 756-3300.----------