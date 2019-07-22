Wrongful death lawsuit filed after beloved New Jersey principal's death

WESTFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The family of a beloved New Jersey high school principal who died after donating bone marrow is filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Westfield High School Principal Dr. Derrick Nelson died in April from surgery complications after donating his bone marrow to a 14-year-old boy fighting cancer in France.

His fiancée and mother of his child filed the lawsuit Monday.

The lawsuit claims the anesthesiologist committed malpractice during the procedure which led to Nelson suffering brain damage.

Nelson, 44 at the time of his death, served as an officer in the US Army Reserve for more than 20 years and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2013.

There is a petition with thousands of names in an effort to have Westfield High School renamed in Nelson's honor.

