'It Ain't Over' documentary showcases legacy of Yogi Berra

NEW YORK (WABC) -- May 12th is a special day - it would have been Yogi Berra's 98th birthday. While many smile when they hear his name for his off-field persona and his yogi-isms, his granddaughter doesn't want his on-field stats overlooked - and they are impressive.

The new documentary 'It Ain't Over' is in over 100 theaters in the Tri-State area on Friday with more on the baseball Hall-of-Famer.

"Grandpa was a first-generation Italian immigrant - a machine gunner on a rocket boat during the invasion," said Lindsay Berra.

'It Ain't Over' is not just a baseball movie - it showcases Yogi's legacy on the field --- 10 World Series rings - the most of any player in MLB history. His stats won't be touched, but Lindsay finds that many of them are overlooked.

"I think when most people think of Yogi Berra, they think of the cartoon character or the little guy with big ears who said funny things," she said.

Berra's career spanned more than 43 years as a player, coach, and manager.

"He shook hands with Babe Ruth, played with Joe DiMaggio, managed Guidry, Mattingly - he is just this thread through so many decades of Yankees baseball," Lindsay added.

