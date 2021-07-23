Mother and child treated for 'significant' injuries in Yonkers barbershop crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10902013" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police sources tell Eyewitness News that a woman was assaulted while walking her dog in Inwood Hill Park on Wednesday.

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police say a mother and child are being treated for "significant" injuries after an out-of-control vehicle struck them and then slammed into a barbershop in Westchester County.It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday on Lake Avenue in Yonkers.Police say a driver hit a parked vehicle then struck the mother and child before crashing into a building.NewsCopter 7 over the scene showed damage to the front of a barbershop.The vehicle appears to have ended up all the way inside the business.Yonkers Police say the mother and child are stable at an area hospital.There was no immediate word on the condition of the driver, or what may have caused that person to lose control.----------