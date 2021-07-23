Mother and child treated for 'significant' injuries in Yonkers barbershop crash

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday on Lake Avenue in Yonkers.
Police say a driver hit a parked vehicle then struck the mother and child before crashing into a building.
NewsCopter 7 over the scene showed damage to the front of a barbershop.
The vehicle appears to have ended up all the way inside the business.
Yonkers Police say the mother and child are stable at an area hospital.
There was no immediate word on the condition of the driver, or what may have caused that person to lose control.
This breaking news story will be updated.
