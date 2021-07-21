Woman walking dog hit over head, assaulted in Manhattan park, police sources say

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman walking dog attacked in Manhattan park: Police

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating an assault at a park in Upper Manhattan on Wednesday.

A woman walking her dog was attacked inside Inwood Hill Park around 11 a.m. near Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue

Police sources say the 44-year-old victim was approached by a male who hit her on the head with an unknown object, causing her to lose consciousness.

A good Samaritan reportedly saw the dog without an owner and when they went to approach the dog, they saw the victim come out of the wooded area, sources say.



The victim told the good Samaritan she may have been sexually assaulted.

She was taken to an area hospital.

The suspect was described as 5 feet 10 inches and was wearing tan shorts.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Woman punched in head on Grand Central subway platform
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD has released video of the disturbing moments leading up to an unprovoked attack at the Grand Central subway station.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inwoodmanhattannew york city
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE | AccuWeather Alert: Storms south of NYC
Suspect in custody in 4-year-old boy hit by dirk bike in NYC
Some raise red flags over news of LaGuardia AirTrain
Woman punched in head on Grand Central subway platform
Couple whose gender reveal sparked wildfire charged with manslaughter
80-year-old woman stabbed inside NJ home
'I'm gonna go in the ocean': Teen pilot recounts NJ bridge landing
Show More
'Fair choice': NYC health workers must get vaccine or test weekly
NYC couple sues Peloton after 4-year-old pinned by treadmill
Mom in coma after fall down subway stairs during attempted robbery
Air quality concerns continue due to western wildfire smoke
MTA won't increase fare in 2021
More TOP STORIES News