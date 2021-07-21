Woman walking dog hit over head, assaulted in Manhattan park, police sources say

A woman walking her dog was attacked inside Inwood Hill Park around 11 a.m. near Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue
Police sources say the 44-year-old victim was approached by a male who hit her on the head with an unknown object, causing her to lose consciousness.
A good Samaritan reportedly saw the dog without an owner and when they went to approach the dog, they saw the victim come out of the wooded area, sources say.
The victim told the good Samaritan she may have been sexually assaulted.
She was taken to an area hospital.
The suspect was described as 5 feet 10 inches and was wearing tan shorts.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
ALSO READ | Woman punched in head on Grand Central subway platform
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip