Woman walking dog hit over head, assaulted in Manhattan park, police sources say

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating an assault at a park in Upper Manhattan on Wednesday.A woman walking her dog was attacked inside Inwood Hill Park around 11 a.m. near Dyckman Street and Payson AvenuePolice sources say the 44-year-old victim was approached by a male who hit her on the head with an unknown object, causing her to lose consciousness.A good Samaritan reportedly saw the dog without an owner and when they went to approach the dog, they saw the victim come out of the wooded area, sources say.The victim told the good Samaritan she may have been sexually assaulted.She was taken to an area hospital.The suspect was described as 5 feet 10 inches and was wearing tan shorts.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------