Teenager arrested for deadly shooting at Yonkers deli

The killing was captured on surveillance video.
The suspect was 15 when police say he shot and killed 27-year-old Javon Merrill inside the Triangle Deli on Ashburton Avenue last October.
Investigators believe the suspect was visiting Yonkers at the time and may have had associations with local street gangs.
They say the killing may have been the result of an earlier dispute between the victim and those same groups.
Police used DNA evidence from a piece of clothing to track down the teen, who lives in Dover, Delaware.
He was arrested last week by U.S. Marshals, brought back to Yonkers and arraigned yesterday on charges including second degree murder.
He is now at a juvenile detention facility.
