Out-of-control car kills pedestrian, crashes into house in Yonkers

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- An out-of-control car killed a pedestrian and crashed into a house in Yonkers.

Police believe the driver crossed the double yellow line before running off the road.

The victim is a 70-year-old woman who was thrown into the air upon impact.

The driver is said to be a 54-year-old man from White Plains.

Police say paramedics observed him behaving erratically, so he will be tested for drugs and alcohol.

People inside the home suffered minor injuries.

ALSO READ | Woman seen violently tugging on people's hair in East Village park

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.