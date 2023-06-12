  • Watch Now
Out-of-control car kills pedestrian, crashes into house in Yonkers

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, June 12, 2023 2:49AM
YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- An out-of-control car killed a pedestrian and crashed into a house in Yonkers.

Police believe the driver crossed the double yellow line before running off the road.

The victim is a 70-year-old woman who was thrown into the air upon impact.

The driver is said to be a 54-year-old man from White Plains.

Police say paramedics observed him behaving erratically, so he will be tested for drugs and alcohol.

People inside the home suffered minor injuries.

