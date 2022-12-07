Funeral for Yonkers police sergeant killed in head-on crash involving teen driver

"I'm getting emails, letters of condolences from all over the country," said Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza.

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A final farewell for fallen Yonkers Police Sergeant Frank Gualdino gets underway at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The funeral mass is being celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Yonkers.

The 53-year-old sergeant was killed in the line of duty last week in a tragic head-on crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers.

It happened when investigators say an inexperienced 16-year-old driver lost control of a speeding BMW M5, crossed a double yellow line and crashed into oncoming traffic, hitting Gualdino's car and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.

Sgt. Gualdino was a 24-year police veteran who was set to retire in August. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Family, friends and fellow officers gathered Tuesday to pay their respects at the sergeant's wake.

Hundreds of people lined up in the rain.

"There's a sea of blue, cops are standing patch to patch to support the family and I'm getting calls, I'm getting emails, letters of condolences from all over the country right now because everyone wanted to do this for Frank," said Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza.

"I'm personally happy to see him back home in Yonkers," Sapienza continued. "And the fact he is back here, the fact he is with our officers and our chaplains and back in the parish where he grew up, I think is a great thing."

