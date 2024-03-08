15-year-old student struck, critically injured while getting off bus in Yonkers

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- A 15-year-old is in critical condition after he was struck by a car while getting off a bus in Yonkers on Thursday afternoon.
The Yonkers Public Schools student was struck on Yonkers Avenue and Dunwoodie Street around 3 p.m.
The student suffered serious injuries and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.
The crash is not being investigated as a hit and run, but no further information about the driver of the vehicle has been released.
Few other details were released.
