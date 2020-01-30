Application window for TCS New York City Marathon entry officially open

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One of the most anticipated and iconic annual sporting events in New York City began its open application Thursday, as runners can now apply for the entry drawing into the 50th anniversary of the TCS New York City Marathon.
The application entry window opened Thursday and will close on February 13. It is open to runners ages 18 and older and limited to one entry per person. Additionally during this window, runners who earned guaranteed entry must claim their spot.
The marathon draws in fans and runners of all ages and abilities from around the world.
This milestone event is being recognized in a year-long celebration honoring the marathon's history and the impact it has had on New York City and millions of people around the world.
Last year, a record-breaking 117,915 runners applied for entry through the drawing, with 10,510 runners accepted through this method.
"This will be a monumental year as we celebrate 50 years of this historical, global race," New York Road Runners president and CEO Michael Capiraso said. "The first Sunday in November is renowned as a day when the entire city comes together and welcomes the world to our streets and neighborhoods. Now, 50 years from when it all started, we get to celebrate the legacy and impact the race has had on so many. Through five boroughs and multiple generations, the TCS New York City Marathon has united people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds for one of New York City's best days, reflecting the passion, excitement, and spirit of this great city."
By visiting tcsnycmarathon.org, runners can apply for free for a chance to gain entry to the largest marathon in the world.
Important Dates for Runners
-- January 30: Application for the entry drawing opens at noon EST
-- February 13: Application window closes at 11:59 p.m. EST
-- February 26: Drawing takes place, and runners are notified of their entry status
If runners do not receive entry through the drawing, they can still obtain entry to the TCS New York City Marathon in the following ways:
--Run for NYRRs Team for Kids: Runners receive a guaranteed spot in the race by registering to run for NYRRs Team for Kids.
--Run for an Official Charity Partner: A full list of the Official Charity Partners for the 2020 TCS New York City Marathon will be available on February 26, the date of the drawing.
--Run with an International Tour Operator: For those who live outside the United States, guaranteed entry along with the purchase of a "Marathon Package" may be available through an official International Tour Operator (ITO).
Runners who earned guaranteed entry through the following methods need to claim their entry by the February 13 deadline:
--Completion of 15 or more New York City Marathons
--NYRR Virtual Racing
--Qualifying by time
--Canceling entry to the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon.
