A 2011 charge for driving under the influence

An accusation in 2013 that he forged a prescription for oxycodone by using a doctor's ID

Three charges in 2015 for delivery of cocaine, possession of heroin and meth, and being a felon in possession of a firearm

A 2017 charge for cocaine possession

New details have emerged about an Oregon man accused of killing a mother and then abusing her body.Last week, we told you about Jeremiah Johnston, who was charged in the murder of Sara Zghoul.Police say Zghoul's body was found in the trunk of a black BMW on January 25,After Johnston was also charged with abuse of a corpse, there was much speculation as to what that charge meant.Under Oregon law, police said Johnston was either suspected of having sexual intercourse with a corpse or causing some intentional damage to the body.In his first court appearance Thursday, we learned Johnston allegedly decapitated Zghoul before dismembering her body.Investigators allege Johnston then stuffed her body into two suitcases.Deputies took Johnston into custody after a neighbor told police she heard a woman screaming for help in the ravine behind his apartment.The murder victim left behind a young son.----------