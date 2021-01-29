YouTuber arrested, accused of faking Times Square medical incident

The YouTuber who faked a medical emergency in @TimesSquareNYC to gain followers also gained a criminal record, as he’s now been arrested & charged with the dangerous stunt that took NYC first responders away from other NYers in actual distress. pic.twitter.com/OdtkjC1dbu — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) January 29, 2021

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A YouTuber has been arrested after being accused of faking a medical emergency in Times Square.Zeeshan Saroya, 30, of Queens, who goes by Prince Zee on YouTube is facing several charges.Pictures show the YouTuber slumped behind the wheel of a car and later on the ground surrounded by officers in what Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called a "dangerous stunt."The incident happened back on January 10th at Broadway and West 46th Street.He's charged with obstructing governmental administration, false reporting of an incident, criminal nuisance, and disorderly conduct.Some of his more popular YouTube videos are titled "Lighting a Baby on Fire" and "pooping in an adult diaper around NYC."----------