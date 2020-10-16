Society

Ice resurfacer bursts into flames while cleaning ice rink - video

Frightening video captured an ice resurfacer suddenly bursting into flames at an ice rink in Rochester, New York.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Frightening video captured an ice resurfacer suddenly bursting into flames at an ice rink in Rochester, New York.

You can hear screams inside the arena, but the driver escaped unharmed.

He quickly drove off the ice and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames even before the fire department got there.

He says a hydraulic line broke, causing an ominous red line on the ice.

Some of the fluid leaked onto a hot pipe, sparking the fire.

Editorial note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the vehicle was a Zamboni. The story has been amended.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkicehockeyamazing video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bryant Park's Winter Village returns this year -- with changes
COVID-19 Testing begins in NYC's yellow zone schools
Only 4 US counties remain COVID-free
FDA extends pregnancy warning for common pain relievers
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Tab after nearly 60 years
Activists commemorate Million Man March 25 years later in NYC
Aw rats! NYC once again makes list of 'Rattiest Cities'
Show More
Suspect in track debris derailment pleads not guilty
Pfizer: Mid-November earliest it can seek COVID vaccine OK
'Third peak' fears grow as COVID cases rise across U.S.
14-year-old recognized for COVID-19 treatment research
Exclusive: Video shows deadly shootout at building in NYC
More TOP STORIES News