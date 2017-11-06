NYPD

2 NYPD detectives resign following indictment on rape charges involving teen

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Two NYPD detectives who are facing rape charges for allegedly having sex with a teen in a police van have quit their jobs.

The NYPD announced Monday that police officers Eddie Martins and Richard Hall resigned in person at police headquarters in Manhattan. They were both formerly assigned to Brooklyn South Narcotics Division.

Martins and Hall were indicted on 50 counts last Monday and were immediately suspended. They're facing charges of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree misconduct and related counts.

The woman told investigators two detectives forced her to commit sex acts on them when they arrested her on Sept 15 in Bath Beach for possession of marijuana and anti anxiety drugs.

The victim's attorney has filed a notice of claim with the Comptroller's office, asking for $50 million in damages.

Martins was ordered held on $250,000 bail and Hall was ordered held on $150,000 bail. Both were ordered to return to court on January 18, 2018.

If convicted, they each face up to 25 years in prison.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nypdofficer chargedBrooklynNew York CityBath BeachConey Island
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NYPD
NYPD detective struck by minivan while investigating stabbing
NYPD officer proposes at TCS NYC Marathon finish line
NYPD sergeant killed in line of duty 1 year ago honored with plaque
Elite NYPD unit in charge of escorting marathon runners
More nypd
Top Stories
Sheriff: Congregants were helpless to escape Texas church gunfire
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
Heroes: Men chase down Texas church shooting suspect
More about the Texas church shooting victims
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
Final finishers: Inspiring stories of runners who wouldn't give up
NYPD detective struck by minivan while investigating stabbing
6-year-old reportedly kidnapped by babysitter found safe
Show More
Mother of 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon dies
Anthony Weiner reports for prison stint for sexting conviction
Woman from NJ jailed in Zimbabwe for tweets about president
Bus drivers in 4 Nassau County school districts go on strike
Young Bronx father found fatally shot inside home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos