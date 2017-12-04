PUPPY

Puppy love helping 6-year-old girl with cancer in NJ

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg has more on the sweet surprise for a Paterson girl battling brain cancer.

By
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Lyana Stevens is in the fight of her life. She's just 6 years old and is battling brain cancer.

Her community of Paterson, New Jersey, is rallying to her side, by raising money for her treatments.

Monday, an officer from the police department brought Lyana a puppy. The thought is a little puppy love will prove therapeutic, not just for Lyana, but for her twin brother, who is healthy.

Lyana has yet to name the pooch, but shots, neutering and food come with the dog for free. The officer who delivered the pooch said he felt like someone just gave him a million bucks.

Officer John deCando said it's the holidays and it's time to reach into your heart to give.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societycancerpuppypetsPaterson
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PUPPY
NY Islanders pose with puppies for their annual calendar
Islanders Pucks and Paws calendar shoot is too adorable for words
Better Business Bureau: Beware puppy scams
CDC investigating infection outbreak linked to puppies from Petland
More puppy
SOCIETY
Did 'Do Not Resuscitate' tattoo reflect patient's true wish?
'Person of the Year' list includes Trump, Kim Jong Un
Cheerleader defies gravity in epic stunt
Man meets 81-year-old he befriended on 'Words with Friends'
More Society
Top Stories
Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump's travel ban
American tourist killed in shark attack while scuba diving
Long Island man accused of biting out dog's eye
Did 'Do Not Resuscitate' tattoo reflect patient's true wish?
Founder of 'Golden Krust' chain shoots self inside factory
Giants fire head coach Ben McAdoo, GM Jerry Reese
Patients scrambling to find critical fertility medication amidst nationwide shortage
NYPD says evidence gathering continues in Weinstein case
Show More
Video shows moments leading up to rampage in Queens
79 alleged child predators, child porn offenders arrested
Family finally home after Sandy, but still missing insurance payout
Several people stabbed outside LI bar
Fire that killed 12-year-old boy caused by smoking
More News
Top Video
Giants fire head coach Ben McAdoo, GM Jerry Reese
The oldest structure in New York City
Eyewitness News Update
Video shows moments leading up to rampage in Queens
More Video