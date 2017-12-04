Lyana Stevens is in the fight of her life. She's just 6 years old and is battling brain cancer.Her community of Paterson, New Jersey, is rallying to her side, by raising money for her treatments.Monday, an officer from the police department brought Lyana a puppy. The thought is a little puppy love will prove therapeutic, not just for Lyana, but for her twin brother, who is healthy.Lyana has yet to name the pooch, but shots, neutering and food come with the dog for free. The officer who delivered the pooch said he felt like someone just gave him a million bucks.Officer John deCando said it's the holidays and it's time to reach into your heart to give.