1 child, 2 adults dead after fire burns through Queens home

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A fast-moving house fire in Queens Wednesday left two adults and one child dead. At least two others were critically injured.The two-alarm fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. at a home on 93rd Street in East Elmhurst.Over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to the scene and pulled residents from the rear of the home. Two people had already evacuated and three were trapped in the home.It took about 90 minutes to bring the fire under control. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro noted that a fire trapping five people at that time of the day was unusual.The smoke detector was apparently activated and working properly, Nigro said, as a person living in the apartment's fire floor heard the alarm sound and called 911.Police said the fire killed two adults and a six-year-old girl. A mother and her one-year-old son were listed in "extremely critically" condition, as Nigro described.Their identities have not yet been released.Residents were seen crying and holding onto one another at the scene.Firefighters were able to rescue the family dog.One neighbor told Eyewitness News that renovation work in the home was underway. He said flames were not visible until firefighters broke down a door.93rd Street has been shut down between 23rd and 24th Avenues for the fire department activity.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------