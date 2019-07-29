1 dead, 2 hurt in Elmhurst, Queens building fire

By Eyewitness News
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- One person was killed and two injured in a fire in Queens.

The fire broke out in the six-story building just before 3 a.m. Monday on Elmhurst Avenue in Elmhurst.

A resident described what happened as soon as the fire alarms went off.

"The neighbors were just knocking, banging on the doors, telling everyone to wake up. I opened the door and I saw a little bit of smoke come out," said Anthony Vazquez, resident. "Once the firefighters came, the whole hall was just black."

One person remains in critical condition and the other suffered minor injuries.

The identity of the person who died in the fire has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

