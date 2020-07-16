1 dead, 3 injured in Manhattan scaffolding collapse: FDNY

The incident was reported on East 36th Street around 4:30 p.m.
#BREAKING: 1 dead, 3 others injured when scaffolding collapsed during facade project in #MurrayHill. Rigging dangling over entrance of co-op building at 36th and Lex. @NYCBuildings investigating. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/SxLmr93cjk— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) July 16, 2020
The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital. The conditions of those injured are not yet known.
RELATED | Wall collapse at construction site on East Side
The building appears to be about 11 or 12 stories.
The NYPD advised drivers to avoid the area of East 36th Street between Lexington and Third avenues.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
RELATED | Wall collapse in Brooklyn forces evacuation of 3 buildings
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube