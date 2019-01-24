Sad news in #Parsippany. Heavy traffic due to major bus accident! Hope everyone is safe 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dRacx1Bdk3 — Melinda Reyes (@botsreyes) January 25, 2019

One person is dead and several others are injured after a multi-vehicle accident involving a bus in New Jersey Thursday night.It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on I-80 in Parsippany, Morris County.The bus was traveling eastbound near Exit 43 when it hit a divider, authorities said.Injured bus passengers were transported to Morristown Medical Center. At least two people in other vehicles were seriously hurt.Express lanes are closed in both directions from Exits 42 - 45 and traffic is being diverted to local lanes.New Jersey State Police are investigating the accident.The bus involved is from Adirondack Transit Line.----------