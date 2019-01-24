1 dead, several injured after bus crash in Parsippany, New Jersey

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) --
One person is dead and several others are injured after a multi-vehicle accident involving a bus in New Jersey Thursday night.

It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on I-80 in Parsippany, Morris County.

The bus was traveling eastbound near Exit 43 when it hit a divider, authorities said.

Injured bus passengers were transported to Morristown Medical Center. At least two people in other vehicles were seriously hurt.



Express lanes are closed in both directions from Exits 42 - 45 and traffic is being diverted to local lanes.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the accident.

The bus involved is from Adirondack Transit Line.

