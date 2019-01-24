PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) --One person is dead and several others are injured after a multi-vehicle accident involving a bus in New Jersey Thursday night.
It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on I-80 in Parsippany, Morris County.
The bus was traveling eastbound near Exit 43 when it hit a divider, authorities said.
Injured bus passengers were transported to Morristown Medical Center. At least two people in other vehicles were seriously hurt.
Sad news in #Parsippany. Heavy traffic due to major bus accident! Hope everyone is safe 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dRacx1Bdk3— Melinda Reyes (@botsreyes) January 25, 2019
Express lanes are closed in both directions from Exits 42 - 45 and traffic is being diverted to local lanes.
New Jersey State Police are investigating the accident.
The bus involved is from Adirondack Transit Line.
