1 hospitalized after elevated carbon monoxide levels found in Queens apartment: FDNY

FDNY officials say firefighters reported to 34-45 Leavitt Street just after 8 p.m. for reports of a cardiac arrest.
Upon arrival, first responders were alerted by their meters to elevated levels of of carbon monoxide.
Officials say Con Edison was notified and the affected areas of the location were vented and readings returned to normal.
One person was taken to Flushing Hospital. The condition of the victim is not yet known.
MORE NEWS | Search underway for missing Drew University student in NJ
Con Edison says the incident happened in apartment #2D.
They say a hot water appliance inside of a bathroom malfunctioned.
The fire department that responded to the scene turned the appliance off.
Con Edison says they tagged the appliance, which will have to undergo an inspection before it's turned back on.
No other apartments or residents were affected by the incident.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
MORE NEWS: Owner torched his Queens restaurant after COVID shutdown, investigators say
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip