1 killed, 7 injured in Newark house fire

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A two-alarm fire took the life of one and injured seven others in Newark Friday night.

The incident happened on Magazine Street shortly after 11 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the three-story residential building, authorities say, and a second alarm was immediately called with some 70 firefighters responding.

The fire was located on the second floor and quickly spread to the third floor and to an attached building.

Several people jumped out third floor window to escape fire including a young girl, according to witnesses.

An adult male succumbed during the fire and seven victims, including the child, were transported to University Hospital for treatment. Two victims are reportedly in critical condition.

The fire was considered under control at 11:54 p.m. and 15 people were relocated.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countynew jerseyfatal firenew jersey newshouse fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC beaches open for holiday weekend, no swimming allowed
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
Governor Cuomo signs order allowing gatherings of 10 or less
Police set to identify one of Gilgo Beach murder victims
Hairstylist with COVID-19 exposed more than 80 clients: Officials
Kitten born with two faces in Oregon
Staten Island officials claim borough has met criteria to open
Show More
AccuWeather: Cool and damp
NYC opens 13 new miles of streets to practice social distancing
Massive fire burns at San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf
Man caught in strong current drowns in Queens beach
Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News