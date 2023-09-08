1-pound preemie reunites with NICU team 1 year after discharge from hospital

The one-pound preemie reunited with the NICU team at NYU Langone who provided him with life-saving care, one year after his discharge from the hospital.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On April 1, 2022, Battle Fields was born three months early and weighed just one pound.

He spent 167 days in the NICU at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone.

After a hard-fought journey, Battle went home from the hospital on September 15, 2022. He weighed 11 and a half pounds.

Now, almost a year after his discharge, Battle reunited with the team that provided him with life-saving care for almost five and a half months.

"Thank you to Battle's NICU army for loving him so hard, for being there for him from day one, for fighting relentlessly for him and believing in him," said Jess Movold, Battle's mom.

Movold was just 26 weeks and two days into her pregnancy when she gave birth.

"In a place that can seem so scary, we felt comforted and at peace. It's not because of the monitors, the medicines, the machines keeping little ones alive-- it's because of the people," said Movold.

One in 10 babies in the U.S. is born preterm. Premature birth and complications associated with it are the leading cause of infant death in the U.S.

September is a month of awareness for NICU families and the medical professionals who care for them.

Battle is now thriving under the care of his mom and his dad, Kyle Fields. They say he is happy and growing more every day.

