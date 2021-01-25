1 teen killed after serious crash on Long Island Expressway

By Eyewitness News
YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a crash on the Long Island Expressway that killed a teenager Monday.

Suffolk County Police say officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in Yaphank after receiving a call at 2:22 p.m.

They say Franklin Eduardo Sajbin was driving a 2004 Jeep eastbound on the Long Island Expressway near exit 66, when he struck a 2018 Alfa Romeo driven by David Cohen.

The Jeep then hit the guardrail and flipped over the embankment, landing on the LIE service road.

The two passengers in the Jeep, 18-year-old Katherine Sajbin, who was sitting in the back seat, and her 40-year-old mother Violet Sajbin, who was in the front passenger seat, were both ejected from the car.

Katherine Sajbin was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where she was pronounced dead.

Franklin Sajbin and two relatives were all taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Alfa Romeo was not injured.

The eastbound LIE was closed to traffic but has since reopened.

ALSO READ | Driver injured after being pinned against own car in Manhattan hit-and-run
EMBED More News Videos



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yaphanksuffolk countyaccidentlong island expresswaycrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House sends Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
With metrics improving, NY to ease on certain COVID restrictions
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued
Star basketball player's request for BLM shirts denied by board
The Countdown: Impeachment article goes to Senate; Biden reverses key Trump order
Police searching for man who robbed Queens bank
Senate confirms Janet Yellen as 1st woman to be treasury secretary
Show More
How COVID-19 unemployment could impact your taxes
Should you wear two masks? We asked a doctor
Signing 'Buy American' order, Biden pushes for COVID-19 relief
COVID News: LI sites ready for more doses
COVID Live Updates: Weekly NY hospitalizations down for 1st time since Sept.
More TOP STORIES News