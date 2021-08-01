Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa denounce NYC gun violence after wild shootout in Queens

No one feels crime stats more than victims.
Eighteen people were shot in New York City Saturday night in six separate crime scenes.
More than half, 10 of the victims, were from a wild shooting in Corona, Queens.
In surveillance video, you can see two men open fire on a public street corner, followed by two men on scooters.
Bullets were flying and many of them struck innocent pedestrians.
On Sunday, NYPD's high brass came out to assess the scene. It is no secret: crime is escalating, and New Yorkers are afraid.
According to police, last year from January to July 31, there were 771 shootings with 938 victims.
So far this year, there have been 898 shootings with 1,056 victims.
Both candidates for mayor came out denouncing the rise in crime and offering their approach for cleaning up the streets so that New Yorkers can live here without fear of getting shot.
"There has to be stop and frisk - if you're not stopping and frisking these men who are at war with one another, you're guaranteeing more of them coming out with loaded handguns and 9 millimeters and start popping shots at innocent members of community as we've seen over these past months," Republican candidate for mayor Curtis Sliwa said.
"We need a joint gangs and guns task force with federal, state and city coordination to make sure that we can do information sharing, go after the guns that are on the street, stop the flow of guns and take down these crews," Democratic candidate for mayor Eric Adams said.
