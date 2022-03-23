10-year-old boy collapses during gym class, pronounced dead at hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- A 10-year-old student suffered a fatal episode during gym class on Wednesday.

Police say when they responded to P.S. 78 in Staten Island they found the boy unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma.



The boy was taken to Richmond University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

"There are no words that can relieve the weight of this loss on friends, family and the entire PS 78 community," New York City Department of Education Chancellor David Banks said. "I know that the memory of this student will live on in the lives that he touched, and that he will be truly missed by all.

A preliminary investigation shows the boy was participating in some physical activity during gym class when he collapsed.

ALSO READ: Suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's shove death surrenders to NYPD
EMBED More News Videos

A woman wanted for allegedly shoving a beloved grandmother who later died from her injuries surrendered to police Tuesday.



----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
staten islandchild deathstudent dies
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with murdering 21-year-old sister in NJ
Connecticut House approves 25-cent gas tax holiday
Driver accused of running over man during street event surrenders
AccuWeather Alert: Periods of rain
LIVE | The Countdown
Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
Pfizer recalls some blood pressure pills due to potential carcinogen
Show More
Man stabbed, robbed of backpack in NYC; Suspect on the run
Man tries to kidnap 13-year-old girl on NYC street: NYPD
Man arrested in attempted rape, murder of woman in Harlem
Evidence photos show Bob Saget's Orlando hotel room
US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News