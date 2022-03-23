10-year-old boy collapses during gym class, pronounced dead at hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11672968" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman wanted for allegedly shoving a beloved grandmother who later died from her injuries surrendered to police Tuesday.

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- A 10-year-old student suffered a fatal episode during gym class on Wednesday.Police say when they responded to P.S. 78 in Staten Island they found the boy unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma.The boy was taken to Richmond University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead."There are no words that can relieve the weight of this loss on friends, family and the entire PS 78 community," New York City Department of Education Chancellor David Banks said. "I know that the memory of this student will live on in the lives that he touched, and that he will be truly missed by all.A preliminary investigation shows the boy was participating in some physical activity during gym class when he collapsed.----------