Nursing home, family mark Queens woman's 102nd birthday with special celebration

By Eyewitness News
NY woman marks 102nd birthday with special celebration

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A woman from Queens celebrated a major milestone Thursday when she turned 102.

Family members and the staff at Resort Nursing Home in Arverne threw Lerlene Bell a party to mark the special occasion.



Bell, also known known as "Mamma Bell," grew up in Kingston, Jamaica.

She eventually came to America, and is the mother to nine children.

Bell said her secret to her longevity is her faith and that she used to do plenty of hard work.

