Society

102-year-old voter gets President Obama's attention after viral tweet

HAMPTON, South Carolina -- A woman in South Carolina is inspiring voters across the country.

A tweet showing 102-year-old Ora Smith early voting went viral after her nephew shared it Wednesday.

"Aunt Ora" was born the same year the Spanish Flu Pandemic spread across the globe, 1918.

Now, 102 years later, she's casting her ballot during another global pandemic.

RELATED: Woman has hilarious tips on waiting in line to vote in viral TikTok video
EMBED More News Videos

Get your chair and get your snacks! This Houston mother wasn't going to let anything stop her from voting, and well, she tells the story best in the video above!



"If she can do it, you can too!" Aunt Ora's nephew Quentin Youmans said in his tweet.



Aunt Ora's viral photos even caught the attention of former President Barack Obama.

He shared her photos to his Twitter adding, "102 never looked better! Grateful for all the folks like your great aunt who continue to show up and vote in this important election."



SEE ALSO: Councilwoman's 98-year-old grandmother recalls time she was not allowed to vote
EMBED More News Videos

It's not every day you hear history from someone who lived through it!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth carolinavotingvote 20202020 presidential electionelectiontwitterviralbarack obama
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations rise in 37 states
Woman killed, man dead in apparent NYC murder suicide
5-year-old boy dead, adult woman critical in NYC apartment fire
NYC sets single 'opt-in' period for remote students to switch to in-person learning
Tropical Storm Zeta could bring a taste of winter to NYC area
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Here's New Jersey's distribution plan
NYPD sued over aggressive tactics against Floyd protesters
Show More
Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights in NYC
Longtime NYC barbershop closing due to the pandemic
Scientists remove 98 'murder hornets' in Washington state
Deadly double shooting, stolen Audi fuel probe outside Meadowlands Racetrack
Early voting enters day 3 in NYC, what you should know
More TOP STORIES News