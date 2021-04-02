easter

Watch Easter Mass live stream from Diocese of Brooklyn

Sunday, April 4, is Easter, and churches across Brooklyn and Queens will celebrate the Resurrection in services throughout the day.

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Diocese of Brooklyn will be the main celebrant of Easter Mass at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. James in Downtown Brooklyn

For Christians throughout the world, Easter is Jesus Christ's victory over death. By His Resurrection, three days after He was crucified on the cross, all who believe in Him will have eternal life in His father's Kingdom of Heaven.

Watch a live stream of the Mass starting at 11 a.m. Sunday on abc7ny.com. For a better viewing experience, watch the Mass on your television set. Make sure you have the ABC7NY streaming app on your Roku/Amazon Fire TV/Apple TV/Android TV. Search "ABC7 New York" in your device's app store to find our app.
