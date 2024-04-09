11-year-old boy shot in Crown Heights, Brooklyn; police search for gunman

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot and injured in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Shots rang out on the 300 block of Howard Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday.

The young boy was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his left forearm.

Police worked into the early morning hours Tuesday taking photos and collecting evidence.

At one point, police bagged what appeared to be a sweatshirt in the middle of the sidewalk.

Detectives recovered shell casings from the third floor of the apartment building, leading investigators to believe the boy was shot in the hallway.

It's unclear at this point what sparked the violence.

Fortunately, the 11-year-old boy is expected to recover.

The search continues for the gunman.

